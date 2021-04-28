State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,749 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KB Home were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,382 shares of company stock worth $9,743,306. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KBH opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

