State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Coherus BioSciences worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

