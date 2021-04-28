State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.