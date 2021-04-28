Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.