Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

SBUX stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

