Stacks (STX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.64 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $25.64 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00003919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00061231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00274729 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00031868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.07 or 0.01030116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002310 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,144,785 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

