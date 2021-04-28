St Peter Port Capital’s (SPPC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
LON:SPPC opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Monday. St Peter Port Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.45 ($0.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.29.
About St Peter Port Capital
