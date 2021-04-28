St Peter Port Capital’s (SPPC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON:SPPC opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Monday. St Peter Port Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.45 ($0.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.29.

Get St Peter Port Capital alerts:

About St Peter Port Capital

St Peter Port Capital Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in unquoted companies, which are close to a liquidity event. It seeks to generate value by investing in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering (IPO) or other exit event. Its principal focus is on companies targeting the United Kingdom, the United States and Commonwealth stock markets although pre-IPO companies looking to float on other exchanges are also considered.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for St Peter Port Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Peter Port Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.