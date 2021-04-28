SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of SSNC opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 619,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,733,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.