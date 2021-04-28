Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Square were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $1,217,537.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,051,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,162,259 shares of company stock valued at $278,104,009. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Shares of SQ opened at $253.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.85, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

