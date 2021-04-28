Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Spok by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 62,228 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Spok in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Spok by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $205.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

