Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Down to $37.15

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $35.97. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 86,782 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

