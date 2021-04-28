Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.71). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SPR. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.