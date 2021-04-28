Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00327824 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

