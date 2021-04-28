Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00077512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00051593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00326318 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00032161 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

