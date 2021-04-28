SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $122.75. 23,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.