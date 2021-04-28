SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,352,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.