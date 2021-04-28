SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $161,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64.

