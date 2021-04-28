SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $36.20. 72,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,567. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

