S&P Global (SPGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect S&P Global to post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $384.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a one year low of $281.07 and a one year high of $389.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

