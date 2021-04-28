S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,350. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.07 and a twelve month high of $389.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

