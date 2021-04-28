Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) PT Raised to $65.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $72.98 on Monday. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,502,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

