South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $387.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

