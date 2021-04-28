Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

