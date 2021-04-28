SOMESING (SSX) Price Up 0.9% This Week

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $17.08 million and $4.24 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00274893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.73 or 0.01037353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.36 or 0.00720019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.12 or 1.00128360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

