Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) vs. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Financial Review

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novavax and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 0 6 0 2.71 Solid Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

Novavax presently has a consensus target price of $229.64, indicating a potential downside of 10.88%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 137.09%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Novavax.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novavax and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $18.66 million 1,019.90 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -44.43 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$117.22 million ($2.91) -1.80

Solid Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -133.10% -1,346.17% -45.85% Solid Biosciences N/A -194.22% -140.40%

Risk & Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Novavax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. In addition, the company develops vaccine candidates for the protection against middle east respiratory syndrome, as well as that is in preclinical work associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome; and ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine candidate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for variant strain. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

