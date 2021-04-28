Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SLNO opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

