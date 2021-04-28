SolarWinds (SWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. SolarWinds has set its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at 0.19-0.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.19-0.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE SWI opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.93 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.
