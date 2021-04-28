SolarWinds (SWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. SolarWinds has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.19-0.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.19-0.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SWI opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.93 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

