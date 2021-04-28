SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.90 million-$256.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.89 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE SWI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 3,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 152.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

