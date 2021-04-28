Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Trading Up 8.5%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $209.50 and last traded at $209.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.60.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

