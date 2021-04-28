Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €24.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) received a €24.00 ($28.24) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.83 ($24.51).

GLE stock traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €22.80 ($26.82). The company had a trading volume of 3,723,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.88.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

