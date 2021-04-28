SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $7,051,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. 3,175,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,559,785. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.