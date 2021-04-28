SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,283 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 682.2% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 365,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

