SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 7,283 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 207.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

