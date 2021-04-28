SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealth Alliance raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.44. 194,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $419.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.85 and its 200-day moving average is $378.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.