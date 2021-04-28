SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 604 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.