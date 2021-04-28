Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of SNAP opened at $60.51 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

