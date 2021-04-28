Smartlands Network Reaches Market Cap of $100.47 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for about $19.70 or 0.00035978 BTC on exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $100.47 million and $1.04 million worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00838164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.26 or 0.08033788 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

