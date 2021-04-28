SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE SJW opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $5,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

