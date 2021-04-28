SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SITE. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.88.

Shares of SITE opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $189.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after buying an additional 358,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

