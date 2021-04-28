Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in April

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sinopharm Group stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Sinopharm Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.