Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUIC traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 134,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $11.25.
About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated
