Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUIC traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 134,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $11.25.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

