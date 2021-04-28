Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQD opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

