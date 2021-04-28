Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $122.68 and last traded at $122.02, with a volume of 39708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.17.

Specifically, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

