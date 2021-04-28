Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Purchases $44,802.45 in Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPG opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $123.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 45,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,729,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.