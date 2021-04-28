SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

SILV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

