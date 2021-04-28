Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Critical Comparison

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 18.92% 18.13% 14.40% Cirrus Logic 12.57% 14.92% 11.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Silicon Motion Technology and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cirrus Logic 0 4 7 0 2.64

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.58%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Cirrus Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $457.25 million 5.48 $64.40 million $1.82 39.20 Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 3.97 $159.50 million N/A N/A

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Silicon Motion Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It sells its controllers under the SMI brand; data center SSDs under the Shannon brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company provides its portable products for use in smartphones, tablets, digital headsets; and wearables. It also offers non-portable and other products comprising codecs, ADCs, DACs, digital interfaces, and amplifiers for use in laptops, home theater systems, and musical instruments; satellite radio systems; and high-precision industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas

