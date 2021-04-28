Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $173.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.55.

Shares of SLAB opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.88. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $55,841,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.