Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SLGN traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. 8,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,337. Silgan has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

