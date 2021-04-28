Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $249.97

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $249.97 and last traded at $249.25, with a volume of 11135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 22.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

