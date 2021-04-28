Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.40

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.40 and traded as low as C$18.71. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$18.76, with a volume of 24,833 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$684.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.11.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$157.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,317,261.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

